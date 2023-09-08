Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visited the global headquarters of DENSO during her investment mission to Japan.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — More than $60 million has been invested in a Battle Creek facility to help support the production of parts for electric vehicles.

DENSO Global has invested $63 million in its Battle Creek thermal manufacturing facility to retool production lines to support future electrification of vehicles, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office announced Friday in a news release.

“The project will ensure DENSO’s continued green mobility transformation in Michigan, where the company has more than 3,500 employees at several locations across the state, including its North American headquarters and technical center in Southfield,” Whitmer’s office said. “More than 2,100 employees are based at the thermal facility in Battle Creek.”

Whitmer’s office announced the investment after her visit to the automotive supplier’s global headquarters on the second day of her investment mission to Japan.

“[This investment] underscores DENSO’s on-going commitment to the Battle Creek community during a historic shift within the automotive industry,” said Joe Sobieralski, President and CEO of Battle Creek Unlimited. “Over the past five decades, the company has become Battle Creek’s largest employer. This new announcement will position DENSO to continue to grow in Battle Creek for years to come.”