Department of Insurance and Financial Services releases clarification on new auto insurance attendant care provision

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) has released new guidance explaining what care auto accident victims are entitled to.

The following statement was released by DIFS:

“This guidance reminds survivors and their families of their rights under the law as we work to ensure that Michiganders receive the care to which they are entitled. DIFS is working closely with insurers to address access to care concerns, and we stand ready to assist consumers with questions or concerns regarding attendant care or any other provision of the new auto insurance law.” -DIFS Director Anita Fox

Confusion surrounding in-home attendant care for car accident victims grew after the 2019 auto reform law. “Attendant care includes assistance with eating, dressing, or administering medications,” said DIFS.

Confusion lead some to believe that the change applied to all accident victims and would prevent them from receiving appropriate care.

In response, DIFS released a bulletin, located here, clarifying the issue.

The bulletin can be read in its entirety below as well.