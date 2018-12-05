Department of Natural Resources auction of surplus public land
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -- - Eighty-one individual land parcels in Michigan will be available for sale by sealed-bid auction from Tuesday, December 11th to January 9th, 2019.
These surplus public land parcels range in size from less than an acre to 160 acres and are located in Lower Michigan as well as in the Upper Peninsula.
“Depending on what you’re looking for, any of these land parcels could fit nicely into future outdoor recreation or residential homesite plans,” said Scott Goeman, DNR Real Estate Services manager.
Individual property listings will not be available for bid until the December 11th auction start date.
