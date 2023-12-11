LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Depression rates in the United States have reached record highs, with 29% of adults in the country receiving a depression diagnosis in their lifetime.

Since 2015, depression rates in adults living in the U.S. have increased by almost 10%, according to a survey published by Gallup. Researchers found that women and young adults were the most significantly affected.

Thirty-seven percent of women have been diagnosed with depression in their lifetime, as compared to 20% of men.

Young adults, who are more likely to be single or to report loneliness, have higher rates of depression than adults over 45.

Black and Hispanic adults have had a significant increase in depression, rising at about twice the rate of white adults.

Talk to your doctor if you have symptoms of depression, which can including persistent sadness, trouble sleeping and disinterest in activities you usually enjoy.

If you’re experiencing suicidal thoughts or another mental health crisis, you can call or text the free mental health crisis hotline at 988.

(Getty Images)

Data published the the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation shows that

Michigan reports a higher rate of “poor mental health days” than the national average

Adults in Michigan said their mental health was “not good” on 5.3 of the last 30 days, while the national rate is 4.4

At the county level–Genesee County had the highest rate of “poor mental health days,” at 6.1

The state of Michigan’s “Stay Well” resource website will be available through the end of the year. There, you can find links to videos and workshops with advice for children, teens and adults.

If you have a serious mental illness, or substance abuse issues, you can speak with someone who understands those conditions by calling the “Michigan Peer Warm Line” at 1-888-733-7753.

That’s available from 10 a.m.-2 a.m. every day.