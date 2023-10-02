LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a local man over the weekend and arrested him for Driving While Intoxicated.

This alone is bad, but according to the sheriff’s office, this was the 7th time this 38-year-old Lansing man has been arrested for DWI.

The unnamed man was arrested Sunday night around 9:45 when a deputy said the man was driving too close to another vehicle on Aurelius Rd just south of the I-96 overpass.

Deputies said the man’s other DWI arrests date back to 2006.

The man was taken to the Ingham County Jail and held pending the county prosecutor’s review of the case.