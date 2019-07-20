Deputies arrest man in connection to false cable guy thefts

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to multiple thefts while posing as a cable repair man.

That man is 33-year-old Kevin Roy Burke from Lansing.

Deputies say in March, they responded to a home in the 5000 block of W. Columbia Road in Aurelius Township for a report of a theft.

Deputies say Burke arrived at the victim’s house and pretended to be a cable repair man. While at the home, Burke stole property from the home.

In April, deputies responded to a similar incident at a home in the 3000 block of Tuttle Road in in Leslie Township, where Burke showed up at the home pretending to be a cable repair man and again stole items from the home.

With tips from the public, Burke was identified and the case was referred to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau.

Burke was charged on July 19th at the 55th District Court in Mason. He faces charges of larceny in a building, false impersonation of a public utility worker, and defraud by false pretenses.

His bond was set at $10,000 and his next court date is August 1st at the 55th District Court in Mason.

