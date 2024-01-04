LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Ingham County sheriff’s deputies say they seized several items as evidence of an illegal gambling operation.

It happened on Wednesday in the former’s Rocky’s Roadhouse in Delhi Township.

The sheriff’s office in October began receiving tips from the public about the suspected operation at the former tavern, the agency said in a news release on Thursday.

After months of investigation, detectives executed a search warrant Wednesday at the site of the permanently closed establishment. The sheriff’s office removed “multiple gaming devices and additional items” as evidence.

Delhi Township Fire Department officials also responded, and they condemned the building, at 2470 N. Cedar Street, for fire code violations.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, the sheriff’s office is asking you to call Detective Ryan Cramer at 517-676-8257.