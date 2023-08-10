SUMMIT TOWNSHIP Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson County deputies, along with Michigan State Police and the Jackson Police Department, responded to a large fight involving a gun in Summit Township Wednesday.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived Wednesday at the 100 block of Hollis Street in Summit Township and found many people fighting in the street, the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff said in a Facebook post Thursday. They detained several people at the scene.

Deputies determined that a “road rage” incident had started the fight and that during an argument over the road being blocked, a 27-year-old man had retrieved and displayed a gun from his trunk.

The 27-year-old man is a convicted felon, who is not legally allowed to possess any guns, Jackson County Office of the Sheriff said.

The sheriff’s office acted on a search warrant at the man’s home on Hollis Street, where they found three more guns.

The man is in custody at the Jackson County jail for felonious assault, felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.