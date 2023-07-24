LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office found delivered mail that had been stolen and thrown by the road or put into random mailboxes over the weekend.

The mail theft occurred primarily in the Delhi Charter Township/Holt area. However, it seems to have hit parts of Aurelius Township and even crossed over into Eaton County.

If you are in the area and missing mail that should have been delivered, you can contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at (517) 676-2431 to make a report. You can also contact the United States Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.