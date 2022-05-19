GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — There was a shooting at East Kentwood High School Thursday.

It happened around 7:20 p.m. in the parking lot of the high school, located on Kalamazoo Avenue in Gaines Township. The shooting occurred after the Crossroads Alternative High School graduation, the Kentwood Public Schools superintendent said in a release.

As people were leaving the stadium, suspects in two white sedans started exchanging gunshots, Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young said.

She said two people were shot, a 16-year-old boy from Texas and a 40-year-old woman from Grand Rapids. The teenager was shot in the wrist and the woman was shot twice.

The sheriff said the two were brought to local hospitals, where they are both in stable condition.

She said there is no known connection between the victims and the suspects.

“It’s possible they just happened to by bystanders in the event,” she said.

The suspects fled the scene immediately, the sheriff said. She said there are two outstanding suspects.

Authorities do not have suspect descriptions.

Police at the scene of a shooting at East Kentwood High School on May 19, 2022.

She does not believe there is an ongoing public threat.

“This is a very traumatic thing to go through and I would say be empathetic to other members in the community and understand that going through something like this is something that will be difficult for them … to talk through it,” she said, saying people should reach out to a mental health professional if they need to.

“When we have an event like this our whole community suffers,” she said.

There were 60 students and their families and friends at the graduation, the East Kentwood High School superintendent said in a release. There was also a middle school concert happening at the same time in the school’s auditorium.

Families were able to leave the school afterwards safely, the school said.

The school said there were law enforcement agencies already at the school due to the event that were able to respond immediately.

“When violence occurs within our community, it is both troubling and tragic,” Superintendent Kevin Polston said in the release. “We remain committed to the health and safety of our community and will provide support and counseling to any students that need assistance.”

Monez Gales is a Crossroads Alternative High School alumnus. He said he was driving by when he heard the shooting.

“It’s sad, it’s sad man. My generation was nothing like this. We had a problem we would handle it at home,” he said. “There (were) grandmothers in there, babies in there.”

He said it could have been worse.

“It usually gets like this once that weather breaks,” he said. “All we can do is pray.”

Some neighbors eating dinner at a home nearby heard the shooting.

“We were eating dinner and we just heard a whole bunch of pops,” Zuheidy Holland told News 8. “She looked out the window and saw a whole bunch of kids running.”

She said she heard more than 10 gunshots.

Another neighbor told News 8 they also heard 10 to 12 shots and it sounded like shots ricocheted off of their yard.

Anyone with information or video of the incident should contact the sheriff’s office at 616.632.6100 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.