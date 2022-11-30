OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Six emus that were on the lam near Kalamazoo Wednesday morning have been secured, authorities say.

In a Facebook post around 9 a.m., the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are responding to a report of six emus loose in the area of 6th Street and Stadium Drive in Oshtemo Township, west of Kalamazoo. The sheriff’s office advised drivers in the area to use caution.

As of 10:40 a.m., the sheriff’s office said that he owner had been located and “all emus have been secured.”

“Never a dull day,” the Facebook post read.

According to the Smithsonian National Zoo, emus are large flightless birds with an average height of 5.7 feet. The birds are also fast runners and can reach up to 31 mph.