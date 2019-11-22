Deputies spread joy one turkey at a time

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – When you’re driving and you get pulled over by a police officer or a sheriff’s deputy, you’re probably expecting the worst, but the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office had a little surprise for drivers this holiday season.

Turkeys and not tickets.

“We’re making traffic stops on minor traffic offenses and instead of issuing out a ticket on the minor traffic offense, we’re delivering them a turkey for Thanksgiving instead of a ticket,” said Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth.

Or….”turkeys after time.”

“Not everybody should be judged by their worst day or because they just did time here,” said Wriggelsworth.

In hopes of spreading a little holiday cheer, sheriff’s deputies are also handing out turkeys to people as they get released from jail.

“‘Tis the season to be jolly, right?,” said Wriggelsworth.

Wriggelsworth says the idea originated close to home.

“The brain couple for this was actually my parents. They thought up this idea last year and this year coupled with another couple out of Florida actually to purchase these turkeys,” said Wriggelsworth.

The goal is simple.

“It’s a good way to facilitate some trust between the public and law enforcement, we’re not just out here blanking people with tickets, we’re human beings too and if we can spread some holiday cheer and get our point across for the minor traffic offense, then it’s a win, win for everybody,” said Wriggelsworth.