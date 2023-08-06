Deputies surround the vehicle that the suspect in two fatal shootings was last seen driving on Aug. 6, 2023.

STURGIS, Mich. (WOOD) — The man deputies were looking for after two people were shot and killed near Sturgis was fatally shot by an officer Sunday morning, the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said.

An undated courtesy photo of David Keith Algarin, Jr.

Around 11:10 a.m., officers from the Sturgis Department of Public Safety and deputies with the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop 30-year-old David Keith Algarin, Jr. He took off and a pursuit began.

The chase ended on M-86 near Kane Road when an officer fatally shot Algarin in Branch County.

The sheriff’s office said Michigan State Police have taken over the investigation, which is standard protocol.

Algarin is suspected of fatally shooting two people near Sturgis on Saturday.

The first shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Officers with the Sturgis Department of Public Safety were sent to the S. Centerville Road and South Street area after receiving reports about a shooting victim.

Responding officers found a 39-year-old woman. She was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Deputies with the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office were called to assist with the investigation.

Deputies went to a home on US-12 near Carls Road looking for Algarin. The sheriff’s office said deputies found another victim, a 61-year-old man, who had been fatally shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Joseph County Central Dispatch at 269.467.4195.

The shootings remain under investigation.