GOBLES, Mich. (WOOD) — Three teenagers pretended to be a 35-year-old woman online and then tried to blackmail a teacher after he sent pictures and videos to the fictitious profile, Van Buren County investigators say.

The students, all between the ages of 14 and 15, made a dating profile posing as a 35-year-old woman using photos from the internet, Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jim Charon told News 8. Charon said a Gobles-area teacher sent sexually explicit images to that profile.

The students then tried to blackmail the teacher, threatening to send the images to other students, the sheriff’s captain said. The students later did send the images to others. The situation went on for about a week.

Charon said the three teens do not go to the district where the teacher works but that two of them knew him because he was their driver’s education instructor.

Investigators said the kids shared the images with Gobles students. The school district got word of the images and called the sheriff’s office Monday night.

The teacher is not accused of any wrongdoing. Charon said the teacher believed he was interacting with a consenting adult online. He didn’t know teens were behind the profile until the sheriff’s department contacted him.

Charon said the teens and their families are cooperating with the sheriff’s office’s investigation.

The motive is unclear.