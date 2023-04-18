LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A deputy’s decision to turn his cruiser around to pull a car over turned into a fiery, life-saving situation.

Deputy Lonnie Chapman with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office was on duty when he saw a truck speeding on April 10.

After turning his patrol car around to pull the truck over, Chapman saw that the truck crashed into a tree and had caught on fire.

Both the driver and the passenger were still inside the car.

The deputy was able to get the passenger out of the truck safely, but the driver’s foot was stuck under the dashboard.

Chapman then got into the truck, and eventually was able to get the driver out.

According to a post from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, EMS and fire first responders had arrived by the time the two were removed from the car.

The driver was then taken to the University of Michigan Hospital with leg injuries, including a broken ankle.

The sheriff’s office said that the fire was so intense that the truck’s license plate had completely melted.

“There’s no question that Deputy Chapman saved the driver’s life,” said Sheriff Murphy. “We’re proud that he’s part of our team.”