CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – As many law enforcement agencies across the country are fighting to fill their ranks, Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich is hoping retention bonuses and better pay may help fill his dwindling ranks.

He tells 6 News Tuesday night, that he is down 11 deputies and he is pressing county commissioners for ways to attract new talent.

“We need to be more competitive with other departments so we can keep our people here,” Reich said.

(WLNS)

And Reich’s staffing woes are having ripple impacts.

Charlotte Chief of Police Paul Brentar said his department also has vacancies. Usually, he can rely on mutual aid from Eaton County. But that may no longer be the case.

“If we have calls where we may need assistance, they might not have enough people to get there – or any other community in the county,” he told 6 News. “ Staffing is tough. We’re down a couple of spots as well.”

Delta Township has a separate contract for services with the county sheriff, allowing a full 24-hour presence. But in the out county, or rural areas, Reich said Deputies are on the roads until midnight. Michigan State Police patrol from midnight to 6 a.m.

In addition to increasing retention rates, recruitment has been a priority for Reich and his team. The agency launched a cadet program, which is designed to provide young people an introduction to law enforcement before going through the police academy.

In addition, he said he plans to pay recruits as they make their way through the police academy. The education at the academy is already paid for by the county.

Three new deputies graduated from the academy recently, with four starting the January class.

“We need to get more people on the road,” he said. “I would like to get back to staffing levels we were at in 2017, 2016.”

But budget and staffing cuts have left Reich’s department short 16 deputies in total from that 2016 staffing level – that’s including the 11 who left or are leaving in December.

“My responsibility is to the communities of Eaton County and if I don’t have the deputies to take the calls and keep them safe – I’m not doing my job,”” Reich said. “And I’ve been pushing for this for the last two years. I think the county commissioners are on board with this to bring up the wages and bring up my patrol to where it’s supposed to be.”

Reich said he expects contract negotiations for the deputies to open in 2024 – and with that the negotiation for higher wages and retention bonuses.