Derick Chauvin convicted in George Floyd’s death will be sentenced Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Tomorrow for Minneapolis police Derek Chauvin will be sentenced in the murder of George Floyd.

In April, Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter. The sentencing guidelines call for him to serve up to 12 and half a years in prison, but the judge also found four factors that may add even more time to that.

Friday’s sentencing could provide closure for some, but depending on how it goes others say the fight for justice may not be over.

On May 25, 2020 46-year-old George Floyd was arrested by police outside a shop in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Chauvin was caught on camera kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly 9 minutes while Floyd yelled that he could not breathe.

His death sparked a cry for justice in several cities including in Michigan’s capital.

“I march for every black life that has ever felt what I would never understand to feel and I stand with the,” a protestor said in June 2020.

From protests, to riots, to the George Floyd Act that focuses on policing practices and law enforcement accountability, which has not been passed yet.

In the summer of 2020, a man protesting told 6 news, “George’s death, I feel like that was the line that you cannot cross anymore. So the people in 2020 are making the change and literally putting an end to this,” he said.

Lansing NAACP President Dale Copedge told 6 news in May, change needs to happen.

“Progress isn’t until it actually happens. And the other piece after that even after its been passed the enforcement of it. The accountability piece of that,” said Copedge.

Justice for George Floyd was clear. After three weeks on trial, Derick Chauvin was convicted of second degree unintentional murder, third degree murder and second degree manslaughter.

Earlier this month Chauvin’s lawyers requested probation instead of jail time because of his age, lack of criminal history, and the idea that he may be a target in jail. The prosecution wants 30 years.

Friday Judge Peter Cahill will determine the final answer. He will consider recommendations from both sides before making his decision.