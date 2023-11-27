LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Despite clashing with city officials this summer in the aftermath of a shooting, a Lansing venue owner is determined to give back to the community this Thanksgiving.

Back in July, a shooting left five people hurt in the parking lot of Logan Square Plaza. At the same time, the Energy Event Center was packed with concert-goers, just a stone’s throw away from the shots.

The investigation led city leaders to call for the revocation of the center’s cabaret license. That permit allows a public place to host live entertainment or dancing, along with selling food, alcohol or merchandise. The license was later pulled by the Lansing City Council, in September.

Since then, Logan Square Plaza owner Ryan Cabell said he has only hosted private events on the site. The Flint-based owner said he did not have any worries about not having that license when planning today’s free Thanksgiving meals.

Cabell said that regardless of having issues with the city, he wants to help the community he calls his second home.

“When I say I wanted to do something for the community, the less fortunate or the homeless, that’s all that I thought about,” Cabell said. “Because if we walk out that door right now, someone needs a little help. And if we are in the position to help them and we did that, we can walk out with a happy heart.”

Lansing city officials told 6 News they were aware of the event before Thursday, and are investigating whether any ordinances were violated in the process of planning the Thanksgiving meals.

Officials said that if the event did violate any ordinances, they will look at their options and take appropriate action.