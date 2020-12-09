Despite COVID-19 pandemic, road fatalities on higher pace over past year

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Officials with the Michigan Department of Transportation release new numbers on road incidents and are encouraging drivers to be more vigilant this morning after data shows, despite a pandemic there’s still an increase this year in fatalities when compared to last year.

Officials say, 19 people have died on roadways across the state since last week making a total of 966 for the year, and when compared to last year at this time, there are 59 more fatalities in 2020.

In addition, 117 more Michiganders were seriously injured pushing the statewide total to more than 5,000.