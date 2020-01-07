Despite letter from leasing office, Autumn Ridge still not up to code

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– Residents at Autumn Ridge Apartments in Lansing received pink notices informing them that they must be out within 25 days.

According to the notices posted by the city of Lansing, the complex does not have a certificate of compliance. That means it is not up to code and it’s illegal to live there.

In a letter from sent out to tenants Monday, the management team wrote

“Autumn Ridge Apartments and Townhomes has been in communication with the City of Lansing regarding all matter related to the compliance notices posted on January 6, 2020. Please note that we have taken all necessary steps to ensure that the community remains in compliance and those notices should have never been posted. Please disregard the notices while we resolve this misunderstanding with the City.”

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor spoke to WLNS Monday evening and said nothing has been resolved and the complex is still not up to code. Schor added that the removal of the notices by anyone other than code enforcement is illegal.

6 News will continue to follow this story and bring you updates when they become available.