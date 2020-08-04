Despite rising COVID-19 numbers, schools begin re-opening

It’s already the first day back to school for many kids despite COVID-19 cases continuing to rage through much of the United States, with now more than 155,000 Americans dying from the virus.

States like Minnesota, Ohio and Tennessee are being warned by Dr. Anthony Fauci to remain diligent until COVID-19 cases are under control.

“You may need to pause. You may need to draw back a little bit,” Dr. Fauci said. “I don’t necessarily think you have to revert to going all the way back to closing.”

Fifteen states and the District of Columbia reported an increase in COVID-19 infections.

Teachers in Denver, Colorado, gathered at a rally to voice their concerns about re-opening schools.

“It’s scary for me as a parent,” Carolann Skeatz, a physical education teacher said. “It’s scary for me as an educator.”

Denver students will be learning remotely until at least October. But kids in Tiny Aguilar, Colorado have already returned to school, using different entrances and having their temperature checked.

“She actually understands what’s going on and she likes her masks,” Aguilar parent Elizabeth Romero said regarding her daughter going back to school.

A student tested positive at Corinth High School in Mississippi and now at least fourteen others are under quarantine.

And, 260 employees in Georgia’s largest school district were excluded from work after testing positive or being exposed to COVID-19.

President Trump said yesterday the U.S. is seeing significant improvement in fighting the coronavirus.

“It’s important for all Americans to recognize that a permanent lockdown is not a viable path toward producing the result that you want,” Trump said.

The President noted that nationwide, the number of positive cases declined compared to the week before.