LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — New research shows that finger prick blood tests have a good chance of detecting a protein in the body called beta-amyloid, a marker that is only present with Alzheimer’s patients.

Advocates we spoke to said that this proposed testing is exciting, because there aren’t a lot of other options, and add that a millisecond of pain could go a long way towards early detection.

“Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s is very difficult,” said Bertha Bullen, a volunteer with the Alzheimer’s Association of Michigan. “And often by the time you get a clinical diagnosis the person is well into the disease stage.”

These blood tests are only about 85% accurate, but they may be a good screening tool to carve a pathway for future testing and early treatment.

“Take a small sample of blood from a finger prick, blot that on to a piece of blotting paper, and ship that unrefrigerated to a lab,” said Dr. David Morgan, a professor of neuroscience at MSU. “With some level of certainty (you can tell) who has amyloid in their brain just by measuring their blood.”

Doctors we spoke with say the introduction of this new testing method comes at a good time. New FDA-approved drugs to treat Alzheimer’s are just coming on the market, so early detection could lead to real positive outcomes.

Right now, the only other alternative is expensive or painful procedures like MRIs or spinal taps, and the advocates we spoke to say an easier alternative can’t come soon enough.

“At least it will tell you if you need to pursue it further,” Bullen said. “It is truly a hopeful situation and I hope they keep working on it.”