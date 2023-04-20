PONTIAC, Mich. (WLNS) — Detectives of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office are seeking help from the public with finding a missing Pontiac girl.

Martavia Molett, 12, was last seen at about 9 p.m. Wednesday at her home in the 200 block of Carriage Circle, Pontiac.

She was reported missing Thursday morning. Sheriff’s deputies canvassed the area around her school and her home, but have not located her.

Martavia is 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

She is shown in the photo above.

Anyone with knowledge of Martavia’s whereabouts or who has seen her is asked to call the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4950.