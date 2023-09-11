BLACKMAN TWP., Mich. (WLNS) — Detectives from Blackman Township Department of Public Safety and the Michigan State Police on Saturday, Sept. 9 found a human body in the Grand River, north of Parnall Road, MSP said in a news release Monday.

The two agencies were responding to a report of human remains Saturday. Upon arrival, officer found the man’s body in the river.

The agencies said they then contacted the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Officer and that investigation into the body had begun.

MSP said the agency will provide updated information as it becomes available. If you have any information to help with the investigation, MSP asks you to call them at their Jackson Post, 517-780-4580.