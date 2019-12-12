Detroit Fire: No one hurt in freight train derailment

DETROIT (AP) – About 12 to 15 freight train cars have derailed along tracks in southwest Detroit.

Fire officials say no injuries have been reported in the Thursday morning derailment. One car appeared to be hanging from the edge of a viaduct over a city street.

Detroit Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell says five of the cars previously contained some type of hazardous material but that they were empty when the train derailed. He says residue in the cars doesn’t pose any danger to the public. Fornell says the train is owned by Canadian National Railway and the tracks are owned by Conrail.