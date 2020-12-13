Detroit immigrant family about to be deported can stay

In this May 25, 2010 file photo, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent walks down the aisle among shackled Mexican immigrants a boarded a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement charter jet for deportation in the air between Chicago, Il. and Harlingen, Texas. A Homeland Security Department internal watchdog says U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement could have saved millions of dollars on charter flights carrying deported immigrants to their home countries by not leaving seats empty. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

DETROIT – A Detroit immigrant family with a disabled teenager that was days away from being deported to Guatemala will be allowed to remain in the United States for another year.

The Detroit Free Press reports that the Michigan office of Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Friday informed the woman and her two children that they could stay.

The decision came after a Catholic group held a protest, U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence of Southfield asked that the family be allowed to stay and a meeting between the family’s attorney and ICE officials. The disabled teen has had surgery and needs more.