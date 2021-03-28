Detroit Institute of Arts closes amid rise in Covid-19 cases

(WLNS) — The Detroit Institue of Arts is closing its doors for the next week due to the surging Covid-19 cases around the state.

The state’s cases are up more than 400 percent this week from the same time last month, which has many fearing another potential step back in the re-opening of businesses and communities.

The DIA announced on social media it closed starting Saturday and it will remain that way through Friday, April 2nd. Prior to this week the museum had been open since July — that’s after it had to shut for two months during the first peak of the pandemic.