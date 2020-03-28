Detroit is a national “hot spot” for COVID-19 cases, U.S. surgeon general says

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – The U.S. surgeon general says the situation in Detroit, a national “hot spot” for cases of the new coronavirus, will worsen next week.

Three Detroit-area counties account for 83% of the more than 3,600 people in Michigan confirmed to have COVID-19. At least 92 have died.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says it’s “very unlikely” students will return to school, but she hasn’t made the call yet. K-12 schools are in a four-week shutdown. She plans to announce a plan next week to make sure seniors graduate and no child is held back due to no face-to-face instruction.