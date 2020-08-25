Detroit Lions players cancel practice to protest deadly police shooting in Wisconsin

DETROIT (WLNS) — The Detroit Lions canceled their practice to discuss the team’s position on police brutality following the shooting of a black man by police in Wisconsin.

Safety Duron Harmon, defensive end Trey Flowers and left tackle Taylor Decker all addressed reporters in the driveway outside Detroit’s team headquarters. The had a whiteboard with them that read “The world can’t go on,” then later flipped it around to reveal another message: “We won’t be silent.”

Anger has been growing over the shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, who was a father to three young children. In the town of Kenosha, Wisconsin, protests continued for a second night as police used tear gas on protesters who were throwing bottles and shooting fireworks at law enforcement guarding the courthouse.

Defensive tackle Danny Shelton wore a shirt with the words “We Demand Justice” painted across the chest.

“I’ve never been more proud to be a part of this team,” said quarterback Matthew Stafford, an 12th-year veteran who just donated $1.5 million to help fund social justice initiatives at the University of Georgia. “An incredible group of guys in this locker room led by a coach who’s unwavering in his ability to give us space to talk.”