Detroit Lions players cancel practice to protest deadly police shooting in Wisconsin

News
Posted: / Updated:

DETROIT (WLNS) — The Detroit Lions canceled their practice to discuss the team’s position on police brutality following the shooting of a black man by police in Wisconsin.

Safety Duron Harmon, defensive end Trey Flowers and left tackle Taylor Decker all addressed reporters in the driveway outside Detroit’s team headquarters. The had a whiteboard with them that read “The world can’t go on,” then later flipped it around to reveal another message: “We won’t be silent.”

Anger has been growing over the shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, who was a father to three young children. In the town of Kenosha, Wisconsin, protests continued for a second night as police used tear gas on protesters who were throwing bottles and shooting fireworks at law enforcement guarding the courthouse.

Defensive tackle Danny Shelton wore a shirt with the words “We Demand Justice” painted across the chest.

“I’ve never been more proud to be a part of this team,” said quarterback Matthew Stafford, an 12th-year veteran who just donated $1.5 million to help fund social justice initiatives at the University of Georgia. “An incredible group of guys in this locker room led by a coach who’s unwavering in his ability to give us space to talk.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar