DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — Detroit Lions president and CEO Rod Wood announced that all season tickets for the 2023-2024 season have sold out, CBS Sports reported Thursday.

This is the first time that the Lions season tickets have sold out in their history at Ford Field, which began in 2002.

“This is an exciting moment for our franchise. To reach this milestone as we celebrate our 90th season of Detroit Lions football makes the moment even more special,” Wood said.

There is now a waiting list for season tickets on the Lions website.

The Lions are the current favorite to win the NFC North Division. With home field advantage, this would give Ford Field its first home playoff game ever.

The last time the Lions hosted a playoff game was in 1993 at the Pontiac Silverdome.

The Lions open the season on Sept. 7 with an away game against 2023 Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.