MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Detroit man has been charged after task force members found drugs during a search of a Morgantown apartment.

Clifton Tyler

On July 13, members of the Mon Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on an apartment on Van Voorhis Road in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

While executing the search warrant, task force members located Clifton Tyler, 37, of Detroit, Michigan, and an unnamed female in the residence, task force members said.

A search of Tyler’s person resulted in task force members locating a bag of fentanyl in his front pocket, according to the complaint.

A further search of the residence resulted in task force members locating a plastic bag containing fentanyl and “pills believed to be ecstasy,” as well as drug packaging materials and sets of digital scales; task force members also located two handguns which Tyler was prohibited from being in possession of due to previous convictions, task force members said.

Tyler has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.