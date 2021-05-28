Detroit man charged with sex trafficking

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – Kevin Levon Giles, 55 of Detroit has been arrested and charged with sex trafficking by the US Justice Department.

The FBI reports that Giles allegedly let a 17-year-old runaway into his home, where he posted ads for commercial sex acts with the 17-year-old plus another 16-year-old that was living in the residence.

The ads were posted on a personal ad website megapersonals.com.

An adult victim was also discovered. Authorities say that Giles allegedly coerced them into committing commercial sex acts