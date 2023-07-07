DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — A 57-year-old Detroit man was found guilty of Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Deliver 1,000 grams or more of cocaine, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced on Friday.

Alexander Aceval now potentially faces a life-imprisonment sentence.

This comes after a traffic stop at which Michigan State Police (MSP) detectives found and confiscated about 40 kilograms of cocaine from Aceval and an accomplice.

Aceval was earlier accused of hiring a person to help him distribute large amounts of cocaine, which were were transported in semi-trucks from Mexico by a cartel.

MSP had launched an investigation into Aceval and the accomplice after MSP’s Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team received a tip.

The state police followed Aceval and the accomplice to a parking lot in an industrial park in Brownstown Township, and eventually stopped them in Lincoln park, at which point they found the 40 kilograms of cocaine which had been loaded into a pickup truck.

“This verdict is a victory in our efforts to reduce the flow of illegal drugs flooding our streets and tearing families and communities apart,” Nessel said in a press release on Friday.

Aceval has a previous conviction from 2005 of a similar charge, at which point he was sentenced to and service 11 years.

As a result, Aceval faces an enhanced sentence on the current charges.

His sentencing will take place on July 24 in the Third Circuit Court, Before Judge Margy Van Houten.