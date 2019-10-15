Detroit man pleads guilty in Lansing homicide

LANSING — A Detroit man pleaded guilty and mentally ill in a 2017 Lansing homicide case, according to the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office.

Larkin Neely, 30, faces an agreed upon sentence of 30 to 60 years.

In July 2017, Neely was charged with homicide/open murder and armed robbery in the death of Kevin Wirth.

Wirth was found stabbed to death inside a home in the 1100 block of East Kalamazoo Street in Lansing on May 21, 2017. Lansing Police Department and Michigan State Police led the investigation.

The sentence is scheduled for Dec 2. at 3:00 p.m before Judge Rosemarie E. Aquilina of the 30th Judicial Circuit Court of Michigan in Ingham County.

Deputy Chief Assistant John Dewane handled the case for the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office.

