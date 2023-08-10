DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — A Detroit man has received a sentence of 40-60 years in prison after being found guilty of Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Deliver 1,000 grams or more of cocaine, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday.

Alexander Aceval, 57, allegedly used a mule to import and distribute large amounts of cocaine in semi trucks from Mexico, originating from a Mexican drug cartel.

Michigan State Police previously found Aceval with about 40 kilograms of cocaine after stopping him with an accomplice in Lincoln Park.

Aceval was found guilty earlier this summer in the Third Circuit Court before Judge Margaret Van Houten.

“This sentence will serve to keep a repeat offender from continuing to flood our state with illegal and dangerous narcotics, and our communities are safer for it,” said Nessel.

Aceval previously served 11 years after a similar conviction from 2005.