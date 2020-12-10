Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan seeks third 4-year term

FILE – In this March 5, 2019, file photo, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan delivers the State of the City at East English Village Preparatory Academy in Detroit, March. 5, 2019. Duggan is endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden in the race to challenge Donald Trump in the 2020 race for the White House. Duggan tells The Associated Press on Monday, July 22 that Biden “cares about the city and the auto industry and auto workers.” (Robin Buckson/Detroit News via AP)

DETROIT (AP) – Mike Duggan will seek a third consecutive 4-year term as Detroit’s mayor.

Duggan announced his reelection campaign Wednesday during a live-streamed message to city residents and supporters that included endorsements from Democratic Gov.

Gretchen Whitmer, Detroit NAACP branch President the Rev. Wendell Anthony, and Wayne County Executive Warren Evans.

The nonpartisan primary will be held in August. The top two vote-getters then will face off in the November 2021 general election.

Duggan easily defeated then-state Sen. Coleman Young II in the 2017 general election.

Young is the son of Detroit’s first Black mayor, Coleman A. Young.