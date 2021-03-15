Detroit Police chase down wanted homicide suspect on I-96 over the weekend

Detroit, Mich. (WLNS) — Detroit Police were assisted Saturday night after chasing down a person wanted in connection with a homicide.

The police began their chase when they were informed two subjects pointed guns at one of the police scouts.

Detroit Police Department discovered that there were at least two people in the suspect vehicle both armed with pistols.

Troopers located the Dodge Charger that matched the description at Evergreen and I-96 running with no lights.

They attempted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle. Troopers pursued the vehicle until it stopped on a side street.

As troopers approached, the suspect driver then fled again.

The suspect ran a stop sign at Kentfield and I 96 service drive striking a DPD unit.

Troopers and DPD arrested the two subjects without incident.

The vehicle was confirmed stolen and a stolen handgun was recovered from the vehicle. It was also discovered the driver was wanted in connection to a homicide.

The suspects were treated for minor injuries on scene.

None of the officers were hurt. This case pends further investigation.

The video is stopped before the arrest due to the suspects not being charged or arraigned for a crime.