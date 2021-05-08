Detroit Police Chief to retire, run for Governor

(WLNS) — Detroit Police Chief James Craig is expected to announce his retirement on Monday.

That’s according to our media partner, MLive Media Group. Per their report, Craig is also expected to announce his intention to run for Governor in 2022 — he is expected to run opposite Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as a Republican.

Craig, 64, began his career in 1977 as a police officer in Detroit. He later moved to Los Angeles where he worked for LAPD until 2009. He then served two years as Police Chief in Portland, ME and then two years in the same role in Cincinnati before becoming Detroit’s Police Chief in 2013.

During Craig’s tenure, he began Project Green Light, which ultimately created controversy over facial recognition technology and led to State Rep Rashida Tlaib calling for his resignation Craig, also made headlines during his career for saying more armed citizens will decrease the crime rate.

The Cass Tech High School graduate was one of more than 200 members of the Detroit Police Department to get Covid-19 last year.