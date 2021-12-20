Detroit police fatally shoot woman they say was waving gun

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit police officers shot and killed a woman Sunday who they say was waving a gun at people outside a gas station, then pointed the weapon at police.

Detroit Police Chief James White said officers were called to the gas station on the 15200 block of East Seven Mile around 6 p.m. White said the woman was waving a gun at customers and an employee, “terrorizing people.” He said the woman pointed the gun at officers as they arrived, and the police fired at her.

The woman, who has not been identified, hadn’t fired her weapon, White said. He called it a “tragic day.”

White said Michigan State Police will investigate the shooting.