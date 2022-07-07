DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – The Detroit Police Department has released additional information on the Wednesday night shooting that left one officer dead.

Detroit Police Chief James E. White held an emotional press conference on Thursday to break down the events, and to remember Officer Loren Courts, who passed away from the incident.

“This is a somber day for the Detroit Police Department,” said White. “Officer Courts is without a doubt a hero to his family and community, as he gave the ultimate sacrifice of his life in service to others. He will always be remembered as a beloved officer, husband and father to his two children.”

Around 7:30 p.m., police received reports of gunshots near Joy Road and Marlowe Street.

Officers then arrived on scene in two scout cars. One minute later, Officer Loren Courts was fatally shot.

Less than a minute after Courts was shot, two more police cars arrived with four officers.

At 7:41, the suspected gunman walked out of a building, carrying a Draco, a semi-automatic pistol that resembles an AK-47.

When the officers saw the 19-year-old suspect, Ehamani Davis, they fired shots and hit him multiple times.

The alleged gunman.

The suspect’s Draco, a semi-automatic pistol that resembles an AK-47.

The location of the shooting

Officer Courts.

Courts and his wife.

Kristine Courts, the wife of the fallen officer, released a message on social media in honor of her husband.