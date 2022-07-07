DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – The Detroit Police Department has released additional information on the Wednesday night shooting that left one officer dead.
Detroit Police Chief James E. White held an emotional press conference on Thursday to break down the events, and to remember Officer Loren Courts, who passed away from the incident.
“This is a somber day for the Detroit Police Department,” said White. “Officer Courts is without a doubt a hero to his family and community, as he gave the ultimate sacrifice of his life in service to others. He will always be remembered as a beloved officer, husband and father to his two children.”
Around 7:30 p.m., police received reports of gunshots near Joy Road and Marlowe Street.
Officers then arrived on scene in two scout cars. One minute later, Officer Loren Courts was fatally shot.
Less than a minute after Courts was shot, two more police cars arrived with four officers.
At 7:41, the suspected gunman walked out of a building, carrying a Draco, a semi-automatic pistol that resembles an AK-47.
When the officers saw the 19-year-old suspect, Ehamani Davis, they fired shots and hit him multiple times.
Kristine Courts, the wife of the fallen officer, released a message on social media in honor of her husband.
Yesterday my husband, my children’s father was killed in the line of duty for Detroit police department. I write this not for you to say I’m so sorry but because this man was so much more than a police officer.
He was an amazing dad, my best friend and the man I married. All the news articles talk about is a DPD officer. He was so much more to me and the kids. Our Batman!
I’m broken, I can’t begin to imagine how we are going to live without him. My babies need him. I need him. I keep thinking I’m going to wake up from this nightmare and he’s going to come home.
I’m completely heartbroken me and my babies will never be the same. I already miss his hugs, his voice, his jokes, and his smile with those eyes. Rest In Peace daddy, we will never stop loving you.Kristine Courts