LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Police believe the assailant of a Detroit Jewish synagogue president acted alone.

Detroit Police Chief James White announced there are numerous persons of interest in the murder of Samantha Woll.

Police say Woll was stabbed inside her home and believe she stumbled outside and collapsed where she was found.

“We believe that this incident was not motivated by anti-Semitism and that this suspect acted alone. Again, that is what we know at this time,” White said.

Woll was the president of the Isaac Agree Downtown Detroit Synagogue. She was also a former aide to U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin.

Her funeral was held at the synagogue on Sunday.