LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A report released by WalletHub ranks Detroit as the most stressed city in the U.S.

According to a survey conducted by the American Psychological Association, around 77% of Americans currently feel stressed about the future of the U.S., and 73% are stressed about the economy.

The report compared more than 180 cities across 39 key metrics, including average weekly work hours, unemployment rate, divorce and suicide rates.

Most stressed cities

Detroit, MI Cleveland, OH Baltimore, MD Gulfport, MS Memphis, TN Shreveport, LA Philadelphia, PA Toledo, OH Birmingham, AL Jackson, MS

Least stressed cities

Boise, ID Overland Park, KS Lincoln, NE Bismarck, ND Burlington, VT Irvine, CA Sioux Falls, SD Fremont, CA South Burlington, VT

The WalletHub report ranks Detroit at 14 for work-related stress, 3 for financial-related stress, 2 for family-related stress and 4 for health and safety-related stress.

Out of those cities surveyed for the report, Detroit had the highest unemployment rate at 11.4% and the highest poverty rate in the country at 31.5% It has the lowest median household income after adjusting for the cost of living as well, at slightly over $38,000.

“Some stress is out of our control, due to issues with family, friends or employers. However, where you live can play a big role in how stressed you are. Cities with high crime rates, weak economies, less effective public health and congested transportation systems naturally lead to elevated stress levels for residents,” said Chip Lupo, WalletHub Analyst, in a news release sent to 6 News.

“When moving, it’s important to consider how a certain city may impact your mental health – not just your financial opportunities.”