Detroit small businesses to get $500,000 in grant program

DETROIT (AP) – A matching grant competition that supports entrepreneurship in Detroit is providing funding or other help to 53 local small businesses.

The Detroit Economic Growth Corp. says that 11 of the businesses are receiving nearly $500,000 in cash grants through Motor City Match.

A video gaming and entertainment business will use a $60,000 cash award to rehabilitate a building and purchase furniture and equipment. Other winners include a clothier, coffee shop, microbrewery and certified nurses’ aid training center.

The program builds retail density, awards resources that include help with building plans, space and design. More than 1,300 entrepreneurs have been helped as the program enters its fifth year.

Detroit Economic Growth Corp. Chief Executive Kevin Johnson says “small-business success is crucial to the overall prosperity of Detroit, including adding neighborhood jobs.”