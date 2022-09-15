LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One Detroit politician got a nod on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday night.

In a segment called “Oustanding Performance in a Political Ad,” there were many contenders, including politicians from Alabama, Oregon, Mississippi, Florida and Ohio.

But then there was Shri Thanedar, State Representative for the 3rd House District in Michigan.

Thanedar’s ad took home the Emmy, and Thanedar himself even made an appearance on the show via video.

Shri expressed his gratitude for the Jimmy Emmy from his home base of Detroit.

Want to watch Thanedar win for yourself? Click here.