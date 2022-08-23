EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Wing lovers have a lot to be happy about, as Detroit Wing Company is officially open for business.

The restaurant specializes in wings that are doused with a selection of 19 signature sauces, ranging from mild barbecue flavors to scorching hot buffalo sauces.

Detroit Wing Company was originally opened in Eastpointe by Gus Malliaras in 2015. The wing spot ended up being a hit, and Malliaras has gone on to open locations across Michigan.

The wings have received high marks from food critics and wing enthusiasts alike, receiving strong nods from national publications like Esquire Magazine and Men’s Health.

BuzzFeed went as far as to name Detroit Wing Company as the best wings in Michigan when it released a list of the best wings state by state.

Detroit Wing Company

Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, noon to 8 p.m.

437 E. Grand River Ave., East Lansing

(517) 295-5080