A rendering of the new Motown Museum expansion that is beginning construction.

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – The Motown Museum is beginning construction on a new 40,000-square-foot expansion.

The massive new space will be located behind the legendary Hitsville U.S.A. building and will house interactive museum exhibits, exclusive gift shops and the Ford Motor Company Theater.

“This new space will create jobs in our local community and drive additional tourism to Detroit and the State of Michigan as Motown fans from around the globe can interact with the Motown story through one-of-a-kind interactive experiences,” Robin Terry, Motown Museum CEO, said in a press release. “The expansion will allow us to share the often untold stories of those who helped build the Motown legacy and create memorable opportunities for fans to interact with their favorite artists in new ways.”

Motown Museum released renderings of the expansion on Wednesday, providing a glimpse of how the finished product will look integrated into the historic Detroit neighborhood.

This latest expansion to the Motown Museum is the third phase of a $55 million plan, which also includes Hitsville NEXT and the Rocket Plaza.

Hitsville NEXT is a program headquartered in three historic Motown-era buildings that provide community-focused workshops and events that aim to inspire current and future generations of artists and entrepreneurs.

Rocket Plaza is a destination to welcome museum visitors that features a garden, park benches and a pop-up stage and sound system that can host small concerts and performances.

For more information about the museum and its upcoming expansion, visit motownmuseum.org