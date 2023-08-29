LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Boji Group has inked a deal with the city of Lansing to purchase a parking lot at the corner of Grand Ave. and Lenawee St. in downtown.

Boji Group will pay the city $760,000 for the lot at 425 S. Grand Ave. the purchase agreement says.

The move is a step in supporting a plan by CATA officials to build an administrative building across from the Capital Transportation Center (CTC), the public transportation agencies main service hub.

Lolo Robison, a spokeswoman for CATA, says the organization supports the sale of the property to the Boji Group.

“We continue to pursue funding to develop it in conjunction with Boji Group,” Robison says by email.

The proposed project was still in the early discussion and planning stages in May, City Pulse reported. A new building would not only host administrative offices, but human services programming to assist the homeless and potentially a daycare. There are also discussions of adding low-income housing units to the proposed building.

The addition of housing would add to a recently approved Lansing Housing Commission project in the same area. Riverview 220, as the project is called, received $1.497 million tax credit from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority. The proposal would remove the former Davenport University building and replace it with a building featuring 56 housing spaces and retail space on the ground floor. The housing would be both low-income and moderate-income housing.