LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A preferred candidate for the post of city manager in Charlotte will not be taking the position.

Charlotte City Council member Jeffrey Christensen tells 6 News that Todd Campbell notified the city Tuesday morning he would not be accepting an offer from the Eaton County seat.

A contract with Campbell was approved Monday night. It is unclear why Campbell is not going to be in the post.

Campbell has nearly 20 years of municipal administrative experience. He previously served as the city manager for the city of Saline, Mich. He is currently a deputy administrator for Clinton County.

The city has been without a permanent city manager since former City Manager Erin Lapere resigned effect August, 2023. Troy Bell had served in the post of Interim City Manager. He interviewed for the permanent position, but a majority of the city council selected Campbell.

In December, the council met to hire Charlotte Chief of Police Paul Brentar as city manager in an interim capacity.

The city is now back on the market for a new city manager.