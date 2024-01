LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Eaton County 911 dispatch has issued an alert for customers who use COMCAST Home Phone Service.

The agency is aware that some customers are having difficulty reaching 911 using their COMCAST phone lines. As a result, the agency is asking people to use their cellphone to call 911 for an emergency or dial (517) 543-3510.

The agency will update on its Facebook as it learns more or the issue is resolved.