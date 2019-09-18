DEVELOPING: Lansing Police searching for armed robbery suspect

Lansing Police confirm they are searching for a potential armed robbery suspect at the Walnut Park Apartment Complex on North Pine Street and West Willow Street.

The robbery is believed to have happened around midnight in the 900 block of West Saginaw.

The suspect walked into the store with a weapon, demanded money and took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was hurt in the robbery.

Police are expected to be in the area of West Willow for the next few hours. They believe the person responsible for the robbery could be hiding out in the complex.

Anyone with information is asked to give Lansing Police a call at (517) 483-4600.